Joan Cook Stawitzke
Landisville - Joan Cook Stawitzke, 91, of Landisville, NJ passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mrs. Stawitzke was born in Bridgeton and raised in Landisville where she remained a lifelong Buena Borough resident. She was the daughter of the late Alice Gertrude (Langley) & Robert Hugh Cook. She was also pre deceased by her husband Frank A. Stawitzke who died in 1988 and Sister-in-law, Anna Mooney.
Before retiring, Joan Owned & Operated the family business, Archibald Cook & Son Inc in Landisville, NJ. Her family business was founded in 1902 and closed when she retired in 2004. Joan started working in the business as a young adult to help her father. The lumber and hardware store became the center of the community and was a natural gathering place to relax with coffee and donuts and catch up on local happenings. Most, if not all of the residents in town knew and loved Joan. She was a graduate of Vineland High School. In her youth Joan was an outstanding baseball/softball player and was a lifelong big fan of the Phillies. Her greatest joys were her family and friends (Joanne & Nancy). She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search and watching sports on TV, especially the Philadelphia Phillies!!! Her biggest love was her Grandson Andrew. He brought pure joy and love into her life.
Joan is survived by her daughter; Carol A. Stawitzke-Stienstra, 1 grandson; Andrew Robert Stawitzke-Stienstra, Grandpuppy Tucker, 2 sisters; Margaret Elaine McRoberts & Elizabeth Ann Foster as well as several nieces & nephews
Private funeral services were conducted with burial in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. A memorial service to celebrate Joan's life will be conducted at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions to the family to help offset expenses can be sent to Carol or Andrew Stawitzke-Stienstra, Post Office Box 43, Landisville, NJ 08326 or Buena EMS., 616 Central Ave. Minotola, NJ 08341. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com