Joan Cossaboon
Hopewell Twp. - Joan D. Cossaboon, 70, of Hopewell Township died unexpectedly following a brief illness Sunday morning May 31, 2020 while a patient at Inspira Medical Center in Elmer.

The daughter of Doris (nee Coleman) Cossaboon and the late Robert E. Cossaboon Jr., who died in 2017, she was born in Bridgeton and was a lifelong area resident. She lived in the same Hopewell Township home since 1963.

She was a student at the Lillian April School, attended the workshop at the Training School, worked in the thrift Shop at the Evanoff Center and until her death (20 years) attended Active Day of Bridgeton. She was long associated with the ARC of Cumberland County (Evanoff Center) participating in the Socialites and various recreation programs and participated in Special Olympics through them.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by three sisters, Brenda S. Cossaboon and Robin Cossaboon, both at home and Ann Trull and her husband Gary, also of Hopewell Township. Other survivors included two nephews Gary D. and Jeffrey Trull, 2 great nephews, 3 great nieces, 1 great great nephew and a great great niece on the way. She was predeceased by her nephew, Daniel Trull.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the interment taking place at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Joan's memory to the ARC of Cumberland County Recreation Department, 1680 W. Sherman Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton. (freitagfuneralhome.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
