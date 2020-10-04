Joan D Dougherty Bishop
January 27, 1935 - October 1, 2020
Surrounded by her loving family, Joan Bishop left her earthly body and went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020.
Born in Baltimore, MD, to Harold and Juanita Dougherty, Joan moved to Vineland as a young girl and remained a lifelong resident. After graduating from Vineland High School in 1952 she attended the Pierce School of Business and learned the skills to partner with her beloved "Genie" to run Bishop Distributing Company. They were married in 1955 and formed a powerful team, creating lifelong friendships through their business connections. Their business savvy allowed them to enjoy an early retirement which enabled them to travel and spend precious time with family and friends.
Known for her originality as a young girl, Joan was a vivacious and loving girl who always had a smile, a kind word, and a song for everyone she met. This continued throughout her life. So many people were blessed with a note or a phone call from "Joanie," whose words were capable of calming the roughest storms and bringing peace to aching hearts It was a gift so many were blessed to receive. She also had a song to sing and was a member of The Velvetones as a high school senior. This talented group of young women wrote and sang their own songs and even performed on The Paul Whiteman Show in Philadelphia.
She served as the PTO President for Johnstone school, was an active member of the American Cancer Society, was a long-time supporter of the Tiny Tim organization, and became a tireless worker for healthcare reform, earning the accolades and appreciation of state lawmakers in the 1980's. Helping people was a cornerstone of her life.
Joan was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Vineland, where she served as the youth choir director as a young girl and filled countess roles throughout the years. She also used her beautiful, God-given talent as a member of the church choir. Her faith was at the center of her life and because of that she knew her final journey would be to Heaven where she would be reunited with her Genie, Timmy, and all of those who went before her.
Joan had three biological children, but throughout the years, her family grew in ways she never imagined. When Bonnie, Timmy, or Sue brought a new friend to the Bishop house for the first time, they soon realized they were welcomed into Mom B's family as one of her own. If you were ever lucky enough to receive a hug from Mom B, you know the power of her love.
Joan was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Eugene Bishop, her precious son, Timothy Eugene, her parents, Harold and Juanita, and her brother, Harold Jr. (Doc).
She is survived by daughters and their husbands, Bonnie and Daniel Davis, Susan and Paul Cicchini, daughter-in-law Bonnie Bishop, grandchildren Bryan Davis (Dana), Jason Davis, Montana Jacobs (Bryan), Cody Tozer (Antoinette), Brandyna Bishop, Danielle Bishop, Jason Cicchini, and Samantha Cicchini, and great-grandchildren Mackenzie Davis, Collin Davis, Magnolia and Hudson Jacobs, and Bodhi Eugene Tozer, who will arrive in March.
The family would like to thank the many angels on earth from Spring Oak Assisted Living and Southgate Healthcare Center who cared for her as though she was their own.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity that is close to your heart, in memory of Joan.
In her memory, share your love and kindness with family, friends, and friends you have yet to meet.
Family and friends are welcomed at the viewing on Wednesday, Oct. 7th from 9:00-11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Due to Covid related occupancy restrictions, a private service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will take place following the service at Siloam Cemetery, where all are invited to attend.
Attendees are kindly requested to please wear a mask and respect social distancing.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.