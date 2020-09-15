1/1
Joan E. Smaniotto
Vineland - Joan (Morgan) Smaniotto, 90, of Vineland, passed away on September 12th at Genesis Center in Millville. She was born on April 14, 1930 to the late Ella (Caine) and Russell Morgan and later became the stepdaughter of Francis Palm. Joan was born and resided in Bridgeton before marrying Vincent Smaniotto and settling in East Vineland. Joan was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her large family. She supported her husband on the family farm and spent many hours babysitting her grandchildren which she enjoyed. She also was employed as a seamstress during her earlier years and at Wheaton Glass in Millville. Known for her cooking, especially her meatballs, bread pudding and coleslaw which no one could replicate. Being surrounded by her family was important to her, hosting many family barbecues, Sunday dinners and Holidays. She also enjoyed her summer vacations to Wildwood with her family. She will be missed by her children Paul Mazza (Joanne), S. Debbie Marcus (Robert), Steve Smaniotto (Donna), David Smaniotto (Paula), and Mary Ann Neagley (James). She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Paula (Scott). Dana (Xavier), Stacey (Jason), Lindsay (Justin), Darlene, Lisa (Zach), Amanda, Meghan, Sarah, Aaron (Jodie), Suzanne and Doug; 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; and 3 sisters-in-law, Lucille, Beverly and Joan Smaniotto as well as many nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her husband Vincent; parents Ella and Russell Morgan; stepfather Francis Palm; brothers Charles, Russell, Wesley, and Bobby; and her sisters Gertrude, Dorothy and Shirley. There will be a private visitation and funeral mass at Padre Pio Parish- Church Of Our Lady of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
