Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Fenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan K. Fenner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan K. Fenner Obituary
Joan K. Fenner

Millville - Joan K Fenner, 86, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Genesis Millville Center. Formerly of Ithaca NY, Joan was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and making banners for multiple organizations in the Ithaca area. Joan is survived by her daughter Sharon Scurlock; son David Fenner (Vera); seven granddaughters; two grandsons-in-law; and two great grandchildren as well as other extended family members. Joan was predeceased by her husband James; son-in-law David Scurlock as well as her parents, Katherine & Daniel; sister, Barbara; brother Orson and their spouses. Should one wish, donations can be made to the Spring Oak Assisted Living activities fund, the Elmira College (Elmira NY) Fenner Scholarship fund or a charity of ones choice. Services and burial will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -