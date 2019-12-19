|
Joan K. Fenner
Millville - Joan K Fenner, 86, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Genesis Millville Center. Formerly of Ithaca NY, Joan was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and making banners for multiple organizations in the Ithaca area. Joan is survived by her daughter Sharon Scurlock; son David Fenner (Vera); seven granddaughters; two grandsons-in-law; and two great grandchildren as well as other extended family members. Joan was predeceased by her husband James; son-in-law David Scurlock as well as her parents, Katherine & Daniel; sister, Barbara; brother Orson and their spouses. Should one wish, donations can be made to the Spring Oak Assisted Living activities fund, the Elmira College (Elmira NY) Fenner Scholarship fund or a charity of ones choice. Services and burial will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019