Joan L. Thompson
Millville - Joan L. Thompson of Millville, died Thursday morning June 20, 2019 at her home, under the care of Hospice. She was 88 years old.
Joan was born in Millville and a longtime resident. She was the daughter of the late Claude Wright and Margaret Olivia Haymen Pierce, and the wife of the late Wesley S. Thompson who passed in 2007.
In her younger years, Joan had worked for the Bailey Basket Factory formerly of Millville. Joan was a faithful member of the First Assembly of God Church in Millville, and she loved the Lord. She enjoyed dressing up and greeting family and friends at gatherings and making birthday cards. She loved to sing for the Lord and especially enjoyed her evangelistic tapes. She loved her family, and talked of one day leaving this earth and being in the presence of her Savior.
She leaves to cherish her six children, Gilbert Thompson and his wife Sherry of Vineland, Wesley Thompson Jr. of Millville, Jeffrey Thompson and his wife Kellie of Vineland, Beverly Steward and her husband Emerson of Millville, Linda Mosley and her husband Oscar of Felton, Delaware, and Angela Lopez Thompson of Millville, a brother in law Howard Cuff Jr. and his wife Diane of Stow Creek Twp., twenty two grandchildren, Gilbert Thompson Jr., Stephanie Steward, Melissa "Lisa" Steward, Emerson Steward Jr., Steven Steward, Daniel Wesley Steward, Jennifer Banks, Wesley Thompson III, Damaso Thompson, Adrianna Mosley, Robert Mosley, Christopher Mosley, Jazmine Mosley, Amanda Mosley, Lisa Burke, Michael Mosley, Karen Stubbs Lopez, Javier Lopez Jr., Rebekah Lopez, Anjali Lopez, Jordan Bates, Seth Thompson, and 24 great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Harold L. Pierce, Richard C. Pierce, and sister Trudy Clark.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Thursday June27, 2019 at 3:00p.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. The Interment will be in Gouldtown Memorial Park, Fairfield Twp. Friends may call on Thursday afternoon from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. at the funeral home. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 25, 2019