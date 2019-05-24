Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Joan Marie (Robbins) Frantz Obituary
Joan Marie Frantz (Robbins)

Millville - Joan Frantz passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. She was 86. She was a lifelong resident of Millville, graduating from Millville High School in 1950. While caring for her family, she worked part time in the Millville Public School system until 1993 when she retired. In her retirement, she and her husband Ron were able to travel and see the world with her favorite trip being a cruise to South America. However, she was always happy to come home to Millville and curl up with a good book. Joan is survived by her husband Ron Frantz, daughters Pam Padlo and Vikki Scotti (David), family members Robert and Elaine Frantz, Luanne Allen (Rich), Wendy Risley, Kris Ryan, Joseph Ryan, Richard Ryan, Belford Booz, and Joy Springer. She was predeceased by her sister, Doris Ryan. Funeral services, conducted by Rev. Karen Bernhardt, will be held 11am Tuesday, May 28, 2019,with a closed casket viewing starting at 10am at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 E. Main St. ( Rt. #49 ), Millville. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to the at https://www.alz.org/.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019
