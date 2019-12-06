|
Joan Marie Miller
Richland - Joan Marie Miller, 79, of Richland NJ passed away December 2 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. Joan was born in Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and lived in Richland all of her life.
As a young woman, Joan worked at Mr. Donut, Wheaton Glass and Wilmad Glass. She found her calling while working at The Vineland Developmental Center. She enjoyed her job there and retired after 30 plus years.
She enjoyed cooking, caring for her many pets and especially gardening. She was an amazing gardener and grew everything organically. She also enjoyed giving to many charities during her lifetime.
She is survived by her life partner of almost 50 years, Gloria Villanueva; sister- in-laws, Rena Miller and Ruth Miller; cousin, Susie Hunt; nephew, Chris Miller (Karen); niece, Elaine Davis (Larry); nephew, John Serrian and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, George and Louise Miller; sisters and brothers, Grace Serrian, Madeline Miller, George, William, Elmer and Edward Miller.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10am to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Joan will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Union Road, East Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019