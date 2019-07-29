|
Joan Martini
Vineland - Joan (Cheli) Martini, 85, of Vineland passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Vineland to the late John and Emma (Giuliani) Cheli. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1952. Joan was the office manager for Martini and Martini, CPA, PA for 30 years until her retirement. She traveled extensively with her husband Bill and together rooted for his Villanova teams. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William J. Martini; her loving children, Beth Bergamo (Phil), Bill Martini (Maria), John Martini (Lauren) and Steven Martini; dearest grandchildren, Philip (Bettini), Cara MD (Ammar), David MD (Christina), Julia, Will, Tyler, Jana, Danny, Jordyn, Alyssa, and Ryley; beautiful twin great-grandchildren, Lucas And Stella; and her brother, Gary Cheli. A church visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral mass at 10am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations: in memory of Joan may be made to Saint Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361-6810, or the SPCA of your choice. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
