Joan R. Carfrey
Vineland - Joan R. Carfrey 82, of Vineland, NJ died Thursday April 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in her home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Regina Read (Tucker) and the wife of Harold R. Carfrey. She resided in Vineland the past 50 years.
Joan was a waitress and started her working career at the White Sparrow, she also worked at Bell Telephone, Midway Inn, St. Mary's Catholic School in E. Vineland, Jefferson House, Griswald Specialty Care as a Home Health Aid and the Ramada Inn. She enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, visiting the shore and casinos, dancing, and animals especially her dog "Tootsie".
Surviving are her husband, Harold R. Carfrey, children, Regina Ruff Miletta of Vineland, Helen Powell, (Arnold) of CA, Joan Carfrey of Vineland, and Timothy Carfrey (Jennifer) of Audubon, PA, sister, Helen Griffiths (Jack) of Petersburg, NJ, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Read (Louise), Eugene Read (Avis), sister, Mary Freiling (Hank), granddaughter, Jessica Carfrey and grandson, Paulie Scarafone.
Her funeral service will be conducted 8:00 PM on Wednesday April 10, 2019 in the Pancoast Funeral Home 676 S. Main Rd. Vineland, NJ. Relatives and friends will be received from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 6, 2019