Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Joan Yacovelli Obituary
Joan Yacovelli

Minotola - Joan (Adams) Yacovelli, 84, of Minotola, NJ passed away on early Friday morning March 29, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Joan was born in Manhattan, NY and was a lifelong resident of Minotola. She was the daughter of the late Alice (Saylor) & Charles V. Adams and the wife of the late Pat Yacovelli who died in 2002. She was also pre deceased by her sister Betty Ann & brothers Robert W. "Bobby" & Charles Ken Adams.

Joan was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. In addition to caring for her family she had also worked for the Buena Regional School District for 27 yrs. She enjoyed watching her Phillie's & Eagles, bowling & playing pinochle.

Joan is survived by her four daughters: Denise (Dennis), Dyan, Debra, and Dawn and three grandchildren, Jessica (Paul), Robert, and Dylan as well as several nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in the O.L. of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
