Hoffman Funeral Homes
2507 High Street
Port Norris, NJ 08349
(856) 785-1100
JoAnn Berry

JoAnn Berry Obituary
JoAnn Berry

Haleyville - JoAnn Berry, age 73, of Haleyville died Monday December 23, 2019 at home. Born in Millville she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lois Newhouser Bevan and the wife of Les Berry. She was an area resident for most of her life.

She worked for Inspira Healthcare for over 52 years starting out at Millville Hospital and staying with them throughout all the mergers. She was a member of the Mauricetown United Methodist Church and served as Organist.

Surviving are her husband, Les Berry, step sons, Les Berry Jr. (Lea), and Charles Berry, brother, Joseph Bevan (Cindi), sister, Patty Burns, 2 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mauricetown United Methodist Church Steeple Fund P.O. Box 13 Mauricetown, NJ 08329.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
