Vineland - JoAnn Hopkins, 77, of Vineland, NJ passed away on January 19, 2020. JoAnn was born in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of the late Anna Marie (Mariana) and Joseph Falasca. JoAnn was predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Alfred "Fred" Hopkins; her brothers Angelo and Richard Falasca and nephew Kenneth Falasca. JoAnn is survived by her daughter Nicole Swansen; son-in-law Ted Swansen; cherished grandson Grant Alfred Arthur Swansen; sisters-in-law Carolyn Falasca and Dorothy Hopkins; aunt Rita Falasca; many cousins including Eleanor Barretta, Lenora Walters, Theresa (Mark) Cheesman and Linda Gallina; nieces Suzanne (David) Glenn and Karen Hopkins; nephews Richard Falasca, Steven (Paula) Falasca, Bob Mander and Larry Mander. JoAnn graduated from Vineland High School and La Maison de Paris Beautician College of Camden, NJ. JoAnn worked as a beautician for a few years and then a homemaker after getting married. JoAnn was a great cook best known for her home-made raviolis and pizzelles. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and talking about all the trips she took with her late husband Fred. JoAnn was handy at fixing things around the house and recently put those skills to use in helping her daughter's family move into their new home. JoAnn loved sewing, hunting for bargains and weekly card games with her aunt and cousins. JoAnn doted over her one-year old grandson and loved sharing pictures of him. JoAnn was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. A church visitations will be on Saturday, January 25 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of JoAnn may be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020