New Castle, DE - Joann (Parr) Masilotti, 77, of New Castle, Delaware, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Millville, New Jersey, she graduated from Millville High School and lived in the Millville/Vineland area for most of her life before moving to Delaware.

After raising her children, Joann worked at Cumberland Cleaning Company of Vineland for several years. She enjoyed watching old westerns, puzzle/word find books, coloring and building puzzles.

Joann is survived by her five children: Leslie A. Dimacale, Duane R. Masilotti (Evelyn), William R. (Bill) Masilotti (Cheryl), James J. (Jimmy) Masilotti (Cindy), and Angela R. Metzger (Craig); 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
