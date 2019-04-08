|
Joanne Creech
Vineland - Joanne L .Creech, 63, of Vineland passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Meadowview Nursing Center in Williamstown after a lengthy illness. She was born in Brooklyn New York to the late William Oscar and Evelyn H. (Gayer) Gotterup. Joanne graduated from Martin Luther High School in Queens New York and attended Concordia College in Chicago. She moved to the Vineland area in 1976 where she met her husband Russell, and they were married in 1979. Joanne worked as a bank teller and loan investigator at Chase Bank in NY and after moving to Vineland taught Kindergarten at Cumberland Christian School. Later, she worked as a teller at several financial institutions in the Vineland area. Joanne was very active in her daughter, Amanda's school activities, serving as a very caring room mother. She loved planning family vacations. Joann was an avid reader and enjoyed embroidery and latch hook.
She was predeceased by her sister Lorelei O'Malley, and cousins Robert and Gladys Smith. Joanne is survived by her husband of 39 years Russell Creech, daughter Amanda Creech, cousins Jeff and Tammy Smith, Stephanie Martin, father-in-law Russell Creech, sister-in-law Laura Smirnov, brother-in-law Eugene Creech and brother-in-law Ron Creech.
Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland followed by a funeral service at 1:30 pm . Interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. Memorial contributions in Joanne's name can be made to or Living Faith Alliance Church, Vineland. To email condolences/tribute please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 8, 2019