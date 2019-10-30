Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Joanne DiMaria Laubengeyer Obituary
Joanne DiMaria Laubengeyer

Millville - Joanne DiMaria Laubengeyer, 87, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Millville Center Genesis on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Flemington, West Virginia, Mrs. Laubengeyer had lived in this area for over 60 years. She was retired as a sewing machine operator working for Model Blouse in Millville for many years.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and tending to her flower garden. But her main passion was following and supporting her children and grandchildren in all of their different sporting events.

She is survived by 2 sons: Rocco DiMaria (AnnMarie) and Robert DiMaria (Becky); daughter: Roberta Norbury (Brett); brother: Orlan Crouse; sister: Patty Crouse; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Joanne was predeceased by her husband: William; son: Ron DiMaria and grandson: Michael Norbury.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:30 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 9:30 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Millville Thunderbolt Club's Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1513, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
