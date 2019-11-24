Services
Joanne Helen Bennett

Joanne Helen Bennett Obituary
Joanne Helen Bennett

Millville - Joanne Helen Bennett, 78, nee Kishpaugh, of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019, with loving family members at her side. Born in Millville, Joanne was a life long resident.

Joanne had worked for several different companies in Millville with the most recent company being the Millville Motor Lodge, where she served as a hostess.

In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and was very skilled in the sport. Joanne had bowled in many different leagues in S. Jersey and participated in several State tournaments. Her true passion was spending time with family and especially her grandchildren.

Joanne is survived by her beloved husband: John; devoted daughter: Sarah "Beth" Cobb; sister: Charlene Ferguson (David); 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial will be private.

Written condolences may be sent to [email protected] or visit our web site, www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
