Joanne L. MasonVineland - Joanne L. Mason, 79, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Cooper University Hospital in Camden on July 31, 2020. Ms. Mason was born in Shiloh and was a lifelong resident of S. Jersey. She was retired as a packer for Wheaton Industries.Joanne loved going to the Atlantic City casinos.She is survived by two daughters, Denise and Stephanie.Services will be private. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com