Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Joanne Marie Nimitzek

Joanne Marie Nimitzek Obituary
Joanne Marie Nimitzek, 85, of Millville, passed away at the Millville Center-Genesis on February 26, 2020. Born in Bridgeton, Ms. Nimitzek was a life long county resident.

She began her career as a telephone operator and retired as a supervisor, working for NJ Bell Telephone for over 35 years.

Joanne enjoyed gardening, and going to flea markets and yard sales. She also loved and cared for all animals. But her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter, Carly.

Joanne is survived by her beloved daughter: Stefanie Lindner; brother: Eric Nimitzek; sister: Regina Perez and granddaughter: Carly; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
