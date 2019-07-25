|
|
Joanne Petta
Newfield - Joanne Petta, 82, of Newfield passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at home. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Loughrey) Quinn. Joanne was a long time parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Malaga and a volunteer at the St. Padre Pio Shrine for several years. Joanne enjoyed going to the casinos, playing bingo and cooking. She made the best pizzels ever and enjoyed making them for friends and family. She especially loved taking care of all her cats, both inside and out. Joanne will always be remembered as the most selfless person ever.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Michael in 2000 and her brother William Quinn.
Joanne is survived by her daughter Michelle Sterchele and her husband Joseph, son Lawerence C. Petta and his wife Jacqueline, step daughter Linda Malone and her husband Jack, grandchildren Joseph Sterchele and his wife Kelly, Anthony Sterchele and his fiance Alyssa Azeglio, Jordan Sterchele, Natalie and Michael Petta, Kelly and Jessica Malone, Lawerence Petta and family, great children Nico and Alexa Sterchele, her cats Tina and Mickie.
Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 am at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will be held at 11 am. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Justice Rescue, PO Box 112, Woodlyn, PA 19094. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 25, 2019