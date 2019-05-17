|
|
Joanne Sampson
- - Age 71, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Born May 11, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA, she lived in Vineland, NJ and worked at the Training School at Vineland until her retirement in 2008.
Preceded in death by her husband, William Sampson, Sr. and son, Jeffery Cain; she is survived by her son, Joseph Brian Cain (Rachel); grandchildren, Jarred, Trinity, Nick, and Sarah.
A celebration of life will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Emmanuel Bible Church, 75 Columbia Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Condolences are welcome at 3:00 pm with the service beginning at 4:00 pm.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The Daily Journal on May 17, 2019