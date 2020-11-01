1/1
Joel L. Mastrangelo
Joel L. Mastrangelo

Galloway Twp. -

Joel L. Mastrangelo, 83, of Galloway Twp. passed away on Thursday evening October 29, 2020 at the Seashore Gardens Living Center, Galloway Twp.,NJ. Joel was born & raised in Vineland where he was a longtime resident prior to moving to Pleasantville and eventually Seashore Gardens. He was the son of the late Rev. Phyllis (Teti) Mastrangelo & Anthony Mastrangelo. He was also pre deceased by his sisters Janet Possenti, Florence Raymaker & Antoinette Dunn.

Joel retired from Sears & Roebuck Co. in Vineland where he was employed for many years. Joel also travelled with his late mother with her ministry as a guest speaker & missionary. He served as Choir Director in several local South Jersey churches and attended the 1st Baptist Church, Vineland & the Willow Grove United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed playing the piano for several Senior Centers. Joel always had a smile, even though he was in pain. Joel was a testament to his faith in the Lord with his 30-year battle with cancer.

He is survived by his daughter; Debra Kavky, 2 grandchildren; Jacob & Victoria, 2 brothers; Philip & Robert Masters as well as many loving nieces & nephews

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 AM on Wednesday November 4th at the Greenwood Memorial Park, 10th & Broad St., Millville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
