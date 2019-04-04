|
Joerg A. Plenus
Vineland - Joerg A. Plenus, 84, of Vineland and formerly of Upper Deerfield Township passed away at the home of his daughter on Saturday morning March 30, 2019.
Mr. Plenus was the husband of Lucy M. Plenus (nee DiLabio), who died in January of 2017. Joerg was born in Tilsit, East Prussia (now part of Russia) and was the son of the late Walter and Anna Schimkus Plenus. He came to the United States from Germany in 1956.
He settled in Upper Deerfield and lived with his wife and family on Orillia Drive for 51 years.
An artist and designer, Joerg had worked as a window decorator in Germany before moving to the US. He worked for the former Price Brothers Label in Bridgeton and later for several years for Quinn-Woodbine, Inc., a book printing company in Woodbine.
He loved photography and art and also enjoyed painting. He liked traveling and enjoyed the time he spent in the national parks.
Joerg was a fan of Indy Car racing and NASCAR.
He is survived by two daughters, Marleis Plenus of Vineland and Gina Plenus Collins (Lanis) of Little River, SC, two granddaughters, Mallory Phillips Sharp (Walter) and Moriah Collins and two great-grandchildren, Harrison Clifford Sharp and Olivia Lucy Sharp. Mr. Plenus is also survived by one sister, Susanne Obermeier of Vineland and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Justus Plenus and a brother-in-law, Anthony Obermeier.
Private services will take place at Mr. Plenus' request. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Lucy, at Holy Cross Cemetery at Laurel Lawn in Upper Deerfield Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the American Kidney Foundation, 325 Chestnut Street, #725, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 4, 2019