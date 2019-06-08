Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ramoth Church
2725 N. Delsea Dr.
Vineland, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramoth Church
2725 N. Delsea Dr
Vineland, NJ
Vineland - John A. Fecsko, 40, of Vineland, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019. John was born in Vineland, raised in Millville, and spent his childhood enjoying his go-cart, bike, floor hockey, and music. He was very gifted musically and could play drums, guitar and bass; playing in multiple bands throughout Cumberland County in his earlier years.

John was a devoted and loved member of Ramoth Church in Vineland. His passion was playing electric guitar on the worship team there. He was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers football fan. He enjoyed going to worship concerts, camping, and spending time with his family. Most importantly, he was proud to be a husband and father to his 7 children.

He was the son to the late Andrew Fecsko. He is survived by his wife, Megan M. (Frye) Fecsko, his children, Johnny, Kayleigh, Leah, Emma, Jackson, Layla & Carter Fecsko, his mother, Sissy Fecsko, his siblings, Stacy Fecsko, Melissa Buchanan & Andrew Bania, his nephew, Zach Parker, his mother-in-law, Sharon Frye, his father-in-law and wife, Bryan and Alicia Frye, and a host of close friends and family.

Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm for a viewing at Ramoth Church, 2725 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ (corner of Forest Grove Rd. & Delsea Dr.) Immediately following the viewing, his funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 pm. Burial will be private in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for his children through his personal gift fund http://thehaven.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving. Select Fecsko Gift Fund as designation. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 8, 2019
