John A. Moore, Jr.
Vineland - John A. Moore, Jr., 95, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 2, 2020 after a very brief illness. John was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His family moved to Vineland when he was a child, where he spent the rest of his life. He was the son of the late Jennie (Craig) & John A. Moore, Sr. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Helen (Cook) Moore, daughter in-law Nance Moore, sisters Jean Snell, Sarah Moore, Elizabeth Keen, and brothers William Moore and Craig Moore.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Gladys (Ingraham); daughter Karen (William) Gouse, Sr., son John A. Moore, III; grandchildren: William (Valerie) Gouse, Jr., John Wade Gouse, Andrew (Tiffany) Gouse, Robert (Thomas) Gouse-O'Brien, John A. (Missy) Moore IV, and Harry V. (Julia) Moore. Five great-grandchildren: Levi, Landon, Madison, Natalie, and Emily Gouse; a sister, Anna Keepfer, as well as many nieces and nephews.
John was a dedicated Christian, a committed family man, a persistent church planter, and a patriot. John was devoted to Christ in all things. He was well known as a steadfast and loyal man who imitated Christ in his love for other people whom he placed above himself. He was an industrious and hard-working man his entire life and he succeeded in his endeavoring to be fruitful to the end. He was tenacious in his understanding of the gospel that he shared at every opportunity. John demonstrated his life-time verses, Proverbs 3:5-6, with grace and humility.
John was employed at Sears Roebuck as the manager of the major appliance department for 35 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed working at Swanson Hardware for several years and then worked part-time for Minotola Bank as a mail runner. John also answered God's call to serve in various ministries throughout his life. As a younger man, John faithfully served the West Baptist Tabernacle congregation as the Sunday School superintendent and bus ministry manager. Later, John managed the Faith Senior's Ministry, an evangelical dinner program that he started at Faith Bible Church. In 1998, he answered God's call to plant a new church in Vineland. John was a founder and charter member of Trinity Bible Church. Most recently, at 94 years of age, he devoted his time to painting the entire interior of the newly constructed church building located at 3025 South Lincoln Avenue in Vineland. His willingness to serve and ability to get the job done was inspiring to everyone in the congregation.
A memorial service celebrating John's life will be scheduled at a later date to be announced. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Bible Church, P.O. Box 907, Vineland, NJ 08362-0907. To email condolences and/or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020