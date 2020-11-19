John A. Tweed
John A. Tweed, 93, of Cedarville passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Sophie, in Millville under the care of hospice and his family.
Born in Greenwich to the late John M. Tweed and Mary D. Mulford Tweed, he was the husband of Philameno Erianna Tweed. John had been a resident of Cedarville since 1987 and prior to that he had lived in Hopewell Twp. He had been born and raised on his family's farm.
Before his retirement, John had worked as a mechanic for Ruthig Transportation in Vineland, Johnnie Jones Service Station in Fairton for 18 years and he had been self employed for several years. John was a Veteran of the United States Army serving his country during World War Two.
He is survived by his son, John M. Tweed (Grace) of Commercial Twp.; three daughters, Carol A. Hobbs (Glen) of TN, Rosemary Sanderlin (Frank) of Millville and Sophie M. Cramer (Keith) of Millville; his long time companion, Verna Evans of Cedarville; two sisters, Maryann Smith of Hopewell Twp. and Dorothy Nolte of Monroeville; two step daughters, Karen Stiles and Elaine Moncrief; many grandchildren; step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, Philameno, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Tweed and his sister, Sophie Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, November 21st at 2 PM. Interment will take place at Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery in Hopewell Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 PM to 2 PM prior to the services. Due to current regulations associated with the Covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
.