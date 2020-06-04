John Bell
Pittsgrove - John E. Bell, 87, of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at home. John was born in McComb, MS to the late John and Georgie Bell. He served with the US Navy as a Seabee for over 9 years, during this time while stationed in Nova Scotia; he met and married his wife Jean Watt, sharing 65 years together. John was a skilled tradesman and worked at the Philadelphia Naval Yard as a welding instructor. He retired after 34 years. After retiring he and Jean would travel up to Maine where they loved spending time at their camp on West Lake and enjoyed walking through the woods with their dog Mitzy. John also loved fishing and hunting, spending time at the Sewell Gun Club and the Sportsman's Club in Quinton. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Jean; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Debra Bell; daughter Brenda Hoffman, and his grandchildren Katherine Bell, and Derek Hoffman. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.