John C. Nobles. Jr.
Vineland - John C. Nobles Jr. 67 of Vineland departed this life on October 8, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center. He was born in Elmer to the late John C. Sr. and Bessie (Reaves) Noble. He was a lifetime resident of the area.
He was employed by Vineland Developmental Center and B&B Poultry.
He was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his siblings, Alan, Matthew and Eloise S. Nobles; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Monday, Oct 14th at St. Paul Baptist Church, 138 W. Wood St., Vineland; viewing 10am-11am. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
