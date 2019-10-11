Resources
More Obituaries for John Nobles.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Nobles. Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Nobles. Jr. Obituary
John C. Nobles. Jr.

Vineland - John C. Nobles Jr. 67 of Vineland departed this life on October 8, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center. He was born in Elmer to the late John C. Sr. and Bessie (Reaves) Noble. He was a lifetime resident of the area.

He was employed by Vineland Developmental Center and B&B Poultry.

He was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his siblings, Alan, Matthew and Eloise S. Nobles; and a host of family and friends.

Service will be 11am Monday, Oct 14th at St. Paul Baptist Church, 138 W. Wood St., Vineland; viewing 10am-11am. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.