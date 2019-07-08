Services
John Charles "Johnny Cool" Coulter


1952 - 2019
John Charles "Johnny Cool" Coulter Obituary
John Charles "Johnny Cool" Coulter

Pittsgrove - John Charles "Johnny Cool" Coulter of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away on June 29, 2019, age 66. A loving uncle, brother and friend. Brother of the late Paul Coulter, Jr. (the late Marge), the late David Coulter (Peggy), and the late Robert Coulter (the late Pat). Johnny was also predeceased by a little sister and brother. Uncle Johnny is survived by his devoted and loving nieces and nephews. John enjoyed walking and waving to all who passed by. He was a gentleman with a large and loving heart.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for his family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Lasting condolences; DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Daily Journal on July 8, 2019
