John Corson Kates Jr.
Windsor, CT - John Corson Kates Jr., of Windsor, CT, formerly of Bridgeton, NJ, age 74 passed away after an extended illness, Friday April 17, 2020. John was the eldest of 11 children born to the late John Courson Kates Sr. and Alice Lee Jordan Kates. He was born in Alma, Georgia and moved to South Jersey in 1953. He attended Bridgeton public schools. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from trucking. John leaves to cherish his memory Wife Martha, 4 children, Vivian Kates, Kimberly,John, and Cindy Chestnut. 4 brothers: Richard (Gloria), Raymond, Charlie and Ralph, 3 sisters: Linda (Rahming), Pearl (Jones), Marilyn (Hudgons). 3 step-children, a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a son John Corson Kates III and 3 brothers Lenzy, Alexander and Harry.
A memorial for friends and family will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020