John D. Creamer
John D. Creamer

Leesburg - JOHN D. CREAMER, 88, of Leesburg died suddenly October 28, 2020 at the home of his daughter Donna Hoffman. Born in Wildwood, NJ, he was the son of the late Jesse and Wilberta Harris Creamer. John grew up in Belleplain, he was formerly of Heislerville and resided in Leesburg the past 8 years. John was a Truck Driver for Frank Germanio in Belleplain. He was a member of the Belleplain United Methodist Church. John enjoyed baseball and was an avid Phillies fan.

Surviving are his children, Larry Creamer of Delmont, Barry Creamer of Leesburg, Douglass Creamer of Delmont, Donald Creamer of Eldora, Sam Welden of Vineland, Deborah Lee of Laurel Lake, Donna Hoffman of Leesburg, and Betty Jo Hoffman of Delmont, brother, ,Nelson "Butch" Creamer of Belleplain, sisters, Violet Roe Dorchester, Darlene Saduk of Belleplain, and Kathleen Unrud of Woodbine, 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg, NJ Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family with Rev. Tom Novak officiating. Interment will be in Head of The River Cemetery, Estell Manor. In following state protocols and limited gatherings, please maintain distancing, and be mindful of other attendees wishing to pay their respects as well. Social distancing and face masks are required.

To email condolences and or tributes, please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
