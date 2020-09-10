John David Reginak



Millville - John David Reginak, age 79 of Millville, passed away Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020, at Inspira Medical Center.



John enjoyed yard work, especially tending to his lawn and flowers. He appreciated nature and often watched the birds in his yard. He also enjoyed traveling and was an avid NASCAR fan and always watched the Sunday race. He was a graduate of Millville High Scholl, Class of 1958, and Goldey- Beacom Business School.



John is survived by his sisters, June Dupnock and Bette Rieck, long-time friend Steve Loper, nieces and nephews, Lisa Rieck and William Rieck, John Dupnock and his wife Joan, Stephen Dupnock and his wife Beth, and Paul Dupnock and his wife Lynne, and great nieces and nephews, Natalie Dupnock, Stephen Dupnock and his wife Brittany, Marie Dupnock, Suzanne Dupnock, and Abigail Dupnock.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's viewing from 10 AM until 11 AM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street, Millville, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.









