John Dempsey
Mays Landing - John James Dempsey of Mays Landing passed away on March 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Manhattan, New York City, NY to Josephine Pogorzelski and William Dempsey on July 10, 1943. John's early years were spent growing up in New York City and central New Jersey, moving to Vineland in 1956. While serving proudly in the US Army as a Sgt First Class, John's tours of duty were spent in Germany, Korea and Vietnam. Among his many accommodations as a combat veteran, John was awarded The Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Citation, Vietnam Civil Action Citation, New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal, and New Jersey Vietnam Service Medal. John retired as a sergeant with The New Jersey Department of Corrections. Relocating to Georgetown, Delaware, he also enjoyed spending his winters in Clermont, Florida. John is survived by his wife Stella L. Dempsey; his daughter Cynthia Dempsey and step-daughters Ellen Plummer and Stella Halbruner (David). He is also survived by his siblings, Barbara Karwowski, Frank Karwowski (Linda), Louise Karwowski, Roberta Porcelli (Michele), Albert Karwowski (Dorota), and Michael Karwowski (Kaye Thurman); his close friend John Barnabei. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. John was predeceased by his mother Josephine and stepfather Frank Karwowski and sister Valerie Karwowski. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Bridgeton. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At John's request, in lieu of flowers that donations in his memory be made to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 19, 2019