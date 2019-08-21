|
John Edward Stone, Sr.
- - John Edward Stone, Sr. was born on January 2, 1934 in Richland, NJ to Loney Sr. and Cora (Guilford) Stone. On Friday evening, August 16, 2019, God in his infinite wisdom called John home after a brief illness.
John was educated in the Buena Vista Township Public School System. He retired from Kerr Pipe, Folsom, NJ after working over 35 years as a Skilled Precast Concrete Finisher.
John enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, watching daytime television, westerns, boxing on HBO and attending family functions.
He was predeceased by his wife Annie (Boose) Stone, parents Loney Sr. and Cora (Guilford) Stone; sons John E. Jr. and Fred P. Stone, brothers, Loney Jr. and Ernest Stone; father and mother-in-law Albert and Lula (Thompson) Boose.
John leaves to cherish his memory, his son Ronald (Theresa) Stone of New York, NY, daughter, Denise (Stone) Green of Richland; Six grandchildren; John Stone III, Michaela Stone, Shadisha Stone, Ashley Traxler, Myles Green and Patrice Green; eight great-grandchildren Destin Tillman, Noah Stone, Issac Traxler, Trevon Traxler, Anjala Traxler, Aaliyah Lone, Xavior Lone, and Anastasia Lone; brother, Carl Stone; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Dixon) Stone; Essie (Boose) Hannah, Geneva (Boose) Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Service will be 1pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton; viewing 11am-1pm. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 21, 2019