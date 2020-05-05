|
John Ernest Gallo, Jr.
Buena - John Ernest Gallo, Jr., 65, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020. John was born to the late John Gallo Sr. and Lena (Trionfo) Gallo on November 10, 1954. He was a lifelong resident of the Buena and Minotola areas.
After attending Vineland High School, John immediately went to work as an auto-mechanic at his father's garage, "Gallo GMC". In 1984, John opened his own business, "Little John's Garage" which he proudly owned and operated for 28 years.
In addition to his work as a skilled mechanic, John joined the Minotola Fire Company in 1976 as a volunteer firefighter. John had continued to serve the Borough of Buena Zone 2 as a Fire Commissioner for the last 34 years. He was also one of the founding members of the Italian American Benevolent Association of South Jersey.
John greatly enjoyed playing golf, vacationing with his friends and family, going out to eat, and spending time with his loved ones.
John is survived by his loving daughter, Kaitlyn Gallo; step-son, Christopher Salotti; his sisters, Suzanne Gallo and Jeanette Gallo-Lloyd; nieces, Kimberly (Carr) Richards and husband John Richards and Terri Carr; nephews, Bobby Carr, Darrin Lloyd, Joel Lloyd and Terry Sawyer; as well as many aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Minotola Fire Company, 255 E Wheat Rd Minotola, New Jersey 08341. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020