John F. Buglio
Hobe Sound, Fl - It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of John F. Buglio who passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5th at the Treasure Coast Hospice Center in Stuart, Florida with his family by his side.
John was born and raised in Vineland, NJ where he graduated from Vineland High School in 1951. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served for 3 years, primarily aboard the USS Sanborn. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Vineland where he met his wife Kathleen and raised two children, John and Lauren.
He lived and worked in Vineland for 56 years before following his lifelong dream to leave the cold weather and semi-retire to Florida. He relocated with his wife to Palm Coast Florida in 1989 where they purchased a property and built a new home. After spending 8 years in Palm Coast working his dream job on a golf course resort, he determined that the weather was too cold there and moved south of the frost line to Hobe Sound, Florida. After relocating, John continued to work and found employment at the Martin Memorial Health Center, where he retired at the age of 74 in 2007.
John's greatest source of energy was his dog Bailey. The two could be seen daily walking the neighborhood at 5 a.m. and sometimes Bailey riding in the basket of his bicycle. He was known for his great sense of humor and his unique ability to tell a story. He was always extremely active in life and in his neighborhood. John served as an integral member of his community where he was loved and respected by many of his neighbors, many of whom he assisted in their final years.
John was survived by his wife Kathleen of 62 years; his son John and wife Deborah; granddaughter Silvia; daughter Lauren; and two sisters Marie Sterchele and Pauline Pace. He was also very close to his uncles, Angelo and Frank Scaltrito as well as his cousins Babe Orlandini, Marlene Michael and Fran Andolaro.
A memorial mass will be held at Saint Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Hwy; Hobe Sound, FL 33455 on Wednesday October 9th at 10:30 a.m. followed by a military internment at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 FL-7; Lake Worth, FL 33449 at 1:15 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Donations can be made to the following: Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, https://treasurehealth.org/ways-to-give/donate/ or Saint Christopher's Catholic Church, http://www.stchrishs.com/
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019