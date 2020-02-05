|
|
John F. Gallo, Sr.
Vineland - John F. Gallo, Sr., age 80 of Vineland passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Pa.
John was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1939 and moved to Vineland, NJ as a young boy shortly after the end of WWII. His father, Francesco (Frank) Gallo was born in Philadelphia, and his mother, Carolina (Carol) was born and emigrated from Roccacasale, Prov. L'Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy. They had four children, Catherine, John, Carol and Dominic, with John being the eldest son. Upon moving to Vineland, the Gallo family settled on Foster Avenue in a home surrounded by farm fields and woods where John learned to hunt. As a youngster, John was involved in the Boy Scouts and also the Civil Air Patrol. John graduated Vineland High School in 1957 and afterwards was frequently spotted cruising on Landis Avenue and around town in his black 1958 Chevy Impala. After graduating High School, John earned a two-year certificate at Salem County Vo-Tech.
In March 1965, John and Melinda DeMaria were married at Our Lady of Victories Church in Landisville, NJ. While living in Landisville for a few years, John served on Buena Borough Council and continued to hold an interest in serving his community and helping others throughout his life.
John joined the National Guard in 1957 and served for approximately 22 years. He was instrumental in helping the shore community during the great Sea Isle Flood of 1962. He retired from the National Guard with the rank of Major. John stayed involved with National Guard retirement activities and kept a close bond with his fellow servicemen for many years.
For his career, John was a sales representative and manager for Maul Brothers Technologies, a Millville company specializing in glass container machinery and manufacturing. Maul Brothers had a plant in Sunderland, England, and later in his career John worked in England for approximately one year, flying home every third weekend to be with his family. He later continued his sales career at IS Parts in Vineland. He traveled for his jobs from time to time throughout the country and the world.
John was active in the Sacred Heart Church throughout his entire life in Vineland. He participated in numerous church events, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on multiple church committees, especially during the time when the parishes in Vineland consolidated to form Christ the Good Shepherd Parish.
John was an avid hunter, fisherman and crabber, and was a member and former vice-president and treasurer of the Hickory Gun Club in Maurice River Township. John looked forward to hunting week to bond with his friends and fellow hunters, and he especially enjoyed Friday night dinners at the club during hunting season. John was also an avid gardener, and he was always eager to share his knowledge of gardening and vegetables with friends and neighbors. John enjoyed playing poker with his friends, and he was a very good pinochle player as well. Mostly, John enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, playing with his grandchildren, traveling, and going out to dinner with family and friends.
John is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Melinda (DeMaria) and their two sons, John Jr. and Gregory. His eldest son, John Jr., and wife Lisa (Chester) have two children, John III and Alessia, all of Vineland. His youngest son, Gregory and wife Dani Shi reside in Woodstown, NJ.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9am to 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ. John will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020