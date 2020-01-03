|
John Farquharson Dow
Millville - John Farquharson Dow, 89 (11/24/30 -12/30/19), died peacefully, surrounded by family at his home in Millville, NJ.
He was son of John Farquharson and Hattie Mae Dow of Central Islip, NY. John was predeceased by brother Donald and sister Harriet Oakley.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years Elizabeth (Betty), children Marjorie, Craig (Cathy), and Susan, grandchildren Eric (Samantha), Jennifer (Daniel), Jasmine, Gavin and Olivia, and great grandchildren Hailey, Chelsea, Tristan, Benjamin, Maddelyn, Meadow, Princeton and Sawyer.
After graduating from Central Islip HS, John entered Drew University for college, seminary and graduate school. Later in life he received his Doctor Of Ministry from New York Theological Seminary.
John was ordained as a United Methodist minister and served at churches in Pond Eddy, Finesville, Bloomsbury, Sparta, Mount Tabor, South Orange, Englewood, Hasbrouck Heights and Wharton. John was a minister for 40+ years before retiring and he continued his ministry through music substituting at various churches playing the organ.
John was a member of numerous ecumenical councils, The American Guild of Organists and ARMS (association of retired ministers and spouses). John was a 27+ year member of Malaga Camp and managed the ice cream store for six years. He was an avid reader and lover of music, both spiritual and classical. John had a unique sense of humor, kind loving soul and joyful spirit.
John loved gardening and enjoyed the company of many furry and feathered friends, but non more than his beloved guinea hens!
John was humble with a keen intellect and a true minister to the people, recognizing that all people are children of God. John's life had true purpose and meaning and he will be remembered by the many lives he touched. He will be missed by all.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday January 18, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church. 201 N. 2nd Street, Millville, NJ 08332. Visitation 11am-12pm. Service at noon with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Centenary Fund, https://www.gnjumc.org/the-centenary-fund/the-centenary-fund-preachers-aid-society/, or the .
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020