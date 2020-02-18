|
|
John Francis "Jack" Gaughran, Jr
It is with the heaviest of hearts that I announce the passing of my husband, John Francis "Jack" Gaughran, Jr., 91 on Friday, February 14, 2020, at home.
Jack, as he was called by most, who knew him, was born on July 3, 1928, to John Francis Gaughran, Sr and Katie (Blinn) Gaughran. He has been a Vineland resident for most of his life. He joined the NJ National Guard in 1948 and later he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War on Okinawa with the 29th Infantry Division in the Artillery section. While at Fort Banning, GA and Fort Richardson, AK, he was an artillery instructor. Jack was honorably discharged in 1957 having attained the rank of Sgt. First Class. Jack loved his country with his heart and soul and would often say the Army years were the best part of his life.
Upon discharge, he returned home to Vineland and married his first wife, Phyllis. He worked at various jobs including, Stratton Tire Co., Austen Construction, Sears Warehouse, Babbitt Mfg and as a Corrections Officer at Southern State Prison in Delmont, from where he retired. Shortly after retiring as a Corrections Officer, he returned to work for the City of Vineland Municipal Court, under Judge John Kasper as a court officer. He retired once again after the birth of his granddaughter.
Jack enjoyed painting, drawing, golfing, coin collecting and building models and dollhouses. He built a model of a B-17 airplane that he donated to the Millville Army Air Field Museum. When he no longer could do the intricate work required for the models he would love to do word-search and crossword puzzles. He loved to read as well and was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Jack enjoyed the old-fashioned variety shows such as Red Skelton and Carol Burnett.
He was a member of the Post #157 where he served as Quarter Master for several years and also enjoyed spending time at the Park and Delsea Dunkin Coffee Klatch Club.
Jack was a kind and gentle person, who always saw the good in everyone he'd meet. He was generous to a fault and always willing to help a person in need.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Georgina (Tomasetti) Gaughran; daughter, Phyllis M Gaughran of Palm Bay, FL; granddaughter, Peri M Gaughran of Palm Bay, FL; 2 nieces, Jesse Lynn Pierce and Jeanine Oatway and their children all of Florida. He will be sadly missed by his faithful canine girlfriend, Casey, canine Mango and felines, Tommy and Tori.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Katie Gaughran and his sister, Mildred Gaughran Parks.
A special Thank You to Bayada Hospice employees, Michelle his nurse, Nancy his aide and Pastor Karen, the Chaplain.
Family and friends will be received to celebrate his life on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm with funeral services at 7:30 pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the in his memory. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020