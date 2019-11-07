|
John G. Vandenberg
Buena - John G. Vandenberg, age 82 of Buena, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home. He was born on December 24, 1936 in Hillegom, Holland to the late Peter J. Vandenberg and Charlotte Steinbach.
In 1948, John immigrated to the United States with his family, first to Michigan, then Florida and later settling in New Jersey. His family was in the flower business, growing tulips and gladiolus. At the age of 17, John enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany for 2 years. In 1960, he met and married Ingrid (Lutter) and they have been married for 59 years. For over 30 years, John drove a tractor trailer truck hauling fuel for Riggins Oil of Millville, NJ.
John always loved boats and being on the water. His pride and joy was his classic 43' Egg Harbor boat and cruising the Chesapeake Bay with his wife and family. In retirement, John also loved to build model airplanes and model boats, he loved doing "jiggy-saw" puzzles, the daily newspaper crossword puzzles and watching NASCAR racing on TV.
John was predeceased by his son John K. Vandenberg, his 2 brothers; Peter Vandenberg and Christian Vandenberg and by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Helmut and Monika Ossiboff.
John is survived by his loving wife, Ingrid (Lutter) Vandenberg of Buena, NJ and his daughter Karen J. (Vandenberg) LeCompte of Ft. Pierce, FL. and by his half-brother, Anthony and wife Ruth Steinbach of Nurnberg, Germany. John is also survived by 2 sisters-in-law; Ursula Barbeck and husband John and Gladys Vandenberg, all of Vineland, NJ and by 3 brothers-in-law; Horst Lutter and wife Inge, Klaus Lutter and wife Edith, all of Vineland, NJ and Gerd Lutter of New Hampshire. As well as many nephews and nieces.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10th at 6:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ, with Rev. Heather Sugden officiating. Family and friends may gather from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019