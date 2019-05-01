|
Vineland - John H. Gibbs passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1936, in Camden, NJ, to Francis Munford Gibbs and Margaret Herman Gibbs. John graduated Hamilton High School in 1954, earned his B.S. from Trenton State College in 1959, and his M.A. from University of Wyoming in 1966. He taught at Ewing High School in early '60's, worked as editor for Collier's Encyclopedia, taught at Elmira College, and, in 1967, began a long career at Cumberland County College in Vineland, NJ He is survived and was very much loved by his niece, Barbara Gibbs Lowe of Howardsville, Virginia; his nephew, Barclay W. Gibbs III, of Silver Spring Maryland; and his nephew William Gibbs of Hamilton, NJ. He is also survived by his sister in law, Elaine Gibbs of New Hope, Pennsylvania; He has several grand nieces and a nephew who also loved him very much; Carson Elizabeth Lowe, Katherine Elyce Lowe, Vivienne Gibbs and Noah Gibbs; and close friend Dolly Marciano. Predeceased by his parents, Francis and Margaret and his brothers, William Gibbs, Barclay W. Gibbs II and Francis Gibbs. A funeral home visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9am to 10:30am followed by a funeral service at 10:30 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of John may be made to: Cumberland County College Foundation/Theatre Program, Attn: Foundation Office, 3322 College Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
