Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gorgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gorgo Jr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gorgo Jr. Obituary
John Gorgo Jr.

Millville - John Gorgo Jr., 80, son of John Gorgo Sr. and Angelina Gorgo, of Millville, died at his son's home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after an extended illness. Most recently, John had been in Genesis Millville Center and then for a brief period, the Cumberland Manor Nursing Center.

Born in Newfield, NJ, he had been a lifelong area resident. Prior to retirement, John worked for 25 years as a tire mechanic for Strauss Brothers in Vineland, and then worked for another 20 plus years for Coraluzzo Trucking in Vineland.

John was a 75 year member of the Newfield Sportsman's Club. He also was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching NASCAR, baseball and football. John was one of the greatest "armchair managers" there ever was; as he would scream and give directions and orders to his favorite teams playing on TV. John also was a huge Anaheim Angels fan and was one of Mike Trout's greatest fans.

He is survived by his son, John "Gooch" Gorgo, (Marybeth); daughter, Georgeann McCafferty (Steven); sister, Mary Capriotti, (Dewey); 4 grandchildren; Jonelle Zerra, William McCafferty, JD Gorgo, Cassidy Gorgo and 3 great grandchildren; Lucas McCafferty, Reese Zerra, and Scarlett Gorgo. John was predeceased by; his wife, Emma (Bailey) Gorgo and his sister Jeanette DeCicco.

Services will be held on Friday at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now