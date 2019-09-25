|
|
John Gorgo Jr.
Millville - John Gorgo Jr., 80, son of John Gorgo Sr. and Angelina Gorgo, of Millville, died at his son's home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after an extended illness. Most recently, John had been in Genesis Millville Center and then for a brief period, the Cumberland Manor Nursing Center.
Born in Newfield, NJ, he had been a lifelong area resident. Prior to retirement, John worked for 25 years as a tire mechanic for Strauss Brothers in Vineland, and then worked for another 20 plus years for Coraluzzo Trucking in Vineland.
John was a 75 year member of the Newfield Sportsman's Club. He also was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching NASCAR, baseball and football. John was one of the greatest "armchair managers" there ever was; as he would scream and give directions and orders to his favorite teams playing on TV. John also was a huge Anaheim Angels fan and was one of Mike Trout's greatest fans.
He is survived by his son, John "Gooch" Gorgo, (Marybeth); daughter, Georgeann McCafferty (Steven); sister, Mary Capriotti, (Dewey); 4 grandchildren; Jonelle Zerra, William McCafferty, JD Gorgo, Cassidy Gorgo and 3 great grandchildren; Lucas McCafferty, Reese Zerra, and Scarlett Gorgo. John was predeceased by; his wife, Emma (Bailey) Gorgo and his sister Jeanette DeCicco.
Services will be held on Friday at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 25, 2019