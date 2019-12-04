|
John Hudson
Bridgeton - John Robert Hudson, 72 of Bridgeton, NJ Passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home where he had been in the care of his family and hospice.
John was born in Vineland, NJ, on November 8, 1947. He was raised and lived in Bridgeton and was the son of the late William D. Hudson and Eleanor E. Hudson (Rossi). John was also pre-deceased by his first love, Heli Hudson (Tanimae).
He is survived by his wife, Sandra and a brother, William D. Hudson, Jr. John will be sadly missed by his three loving children; John R. Hudson Jr. (Diane), Keli M. Riland (Todd), Michael E. Hudson (Chantal). He also had two step children, Jason Orlandini (Michelle), and Amy Orlandini (Tony Hart). He was a loving Pop-pop to Alexa Ilijic (Nic), Joshua Riland, Cole Hudson, Candace Hudson, and Carter, Alana, Olivia and Vienna Orlandini.
John spent a long career in manufacturing, focusing on quality control. He retired from Rennoc Corp. in 2009. In his free time, John enjoyed playing music, all Philly sports and any activity with his kids and grandchildren.
John played in a band from his mid-teens until his last days. Primarily on the drums and vocals, but he could play them all! He played throughout the years with his best pals and in his younger years played weekends at the Jersey Shore.
He loved laughs and even more so, to be the source of the laughter. Ever the comedian - John enjoyed making friends and strangers laugh. Most who encounter him were better for it. John loved his kids, but his grandchildren were his greatest joy. Give him the opportunity to watch them practice or play in any one of many sporting events, and he was his happiest. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren thrive and all of them have.
He will be most missed for his energy, charisma, laughter and love of family. John would probably say one last time "Go Birds"!
The family will honor John at a memorial service on Friday, Dec. 6th at 3:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 2:00-3:00 pm, prior to the service. Inurnment will be private.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the RED OAK Hospice, 154 Sunny Slope Drive, Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019