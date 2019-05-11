|
|
John J. Danko
Vineland - John J. Danko, age 83 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at home.
John was born in Hazelton, Pa. to the late John and Margaret (Mollick) Danko and lived in Vineland most of his life.
He graduated from Clayton High School, Class of 1955. John was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was employed as Customer Engineer for Data Processing Equipment for over 40 years. John attended Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Our Lady of Victories Church in Landisville and he enjoyed working with electrical and mechanical equipment.
John is survived by his brother, Phillip A. Danko of Vineland, along with several cousins and his best friend and caregiver Raul Cruz of Vineland.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at 11:00 AM at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.
Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Arrangements are in the care of WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 11, 2019