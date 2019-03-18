|
|
John J. Mastrobuono Jr.
Vineland - John J. Mastrobuono Jr. age 83, of Vineland, passed away on Saturday, March 16th 2019 in Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia.
John was born in Italy, and moved with his family to America as a young child.
He was a lifelong self-employed farmer and was famous for growing wonderful tomatoes and figs. John attended Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church of Vineland. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing and especially sharing time with his family.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Ginger Schiavo and her husband Steven of Vineland and his son, John J. Mastrobuono and his wife Kimberly of Millville. Also two grandsons, John J. Mastrobuono Jr. and his wife Saundra of Dover, Delaware and Vincent P. Mastrobuono of Kaiserslautern Army Base, Germany. One sister, Frances Landicini of Egg Harbor Township and John's loving companion of 39 years, Celeste Maloney of Vineland.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Private burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Donations in John's memory may be sent to the South Jersey Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 18, 2019