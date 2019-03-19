|
John J. Paskoski
Lake Mary, FL - Colonel John J. Paskoski USAF (ret) 30 years, beloved husband and father, unexpectedly passed away in Lake Mary, FL on March 1, 2019 at age 85. John grew up on Sharp St. in Millville, New Jersey, son of Polish immigrants, he worked his way through college graduating with an MBA from Syracuse University and then going on to serve his country as a decorated war veteran having served in Vietnam. His Air Force career started in Air Defense Command as a navigator flying the F-89 jet (Scorpion) and all weather fighter interceptor. He then was with the 63rd Troop Carrier Wing. He was Plans/Policy Officer at CINCPAC in Hawaii for 3 years. Before retiring from the Air Force in 1981 he was a budget director at the Pentagon and later professor at ICAF (Industrial College of the Air Force). After retiring, John built a successful real estate business from 1982 to present as Broker and Owner of R&E Realty Inc. He enjoyed an active life hunting, fishing, boating, and most importantly being a wonderful husband and friend to his wife Lucy. John was always quick to help when needed, giving the very best counsel and assistance. He will be missed. John was a parishioner at Nativity Catholic Church for 38 years. John leaves behind his loving wife Lucy, married for 64 ½ years and sons John J. Paskoski Jr. and Erik P. Paskoski, grandson Ryan Paskoski, numerous nieces and nephews, many good friends and his fur kid Yuri the cat. There will be a Memorial Service at Nativity Catholic Church in Longwood on March 25th at 10:00am. John will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC, date to be decided.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 19, 2019