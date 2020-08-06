John J. Schwab Sr.
Upper Deerfield Township - John J. Schwab Sr., 79, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away on July 31, 2020 at home.
John was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to C. Tony and Regina (Klein) Schwab on August 29, 1940. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Independence during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed in the Credit and Collection Industry and was last employed by Summit Bank as a supervisor, retiring in 2006. John served as President of the South Jersey Consumer Credit Association and in several other business and civic organizations. He was a faithful member of the Parish of the Holy Cross (Immaculate Conception) Church, where he previously was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Men of Malvern for for more than 40 years.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Barisa) Schwab with whom he recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. He is the very proud father of Anne (David) Aaronson, Kimberly Layton Wible, B. Joan (Andy) Dunkle, John (Devon) Schwab Jr., Ted (Grace) Schwab, Kari (James) Raively, and Robert (Brandy Saxer) Schwab, and grandfather of Mark and Scott Aaronson, G. Mitchell and Steven Layton, Kyle and Justin Newkirk, Alexander and Morgan Schwab, and James and Jacob Raively. He is also survived by his siblings, Jean Schappert, Paul (Ruth) Schwab, Karl (Joan) Schwab, Tony (Peggy) Schwab and Joseph (Ellie) Schwab, and sister-in-law Rita Schwab, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Anne (Joseph) Lehman, Ruth (William) Bohan, Mary (John) Considine, his brothers, Leon Schwab and Leonard Schwab, his brother-in-law, Jude Schappert, his son-in-law, Gary Layton and granddaughter Heather Aaronson.
John and his family would like to extend a very special thank you to nurse Kim Bondi from Bayada Nursing, who provided John with excellent and loving medical care in his home over the past year and who he thought of as another daughter.
Relatives and friends will be received at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Monday, August 10th from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at the Parish of the Holy Cross-Immaculate Conception Church, 312 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton on Monday, August 10th at 11 AM Interment will follow at the Cumberland County Veterans' Cemetery, Trench Road, Hopewell Township. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
