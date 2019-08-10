|
John J. Slusarczyk, Sr.
Vineland - ohn J. Slusarczyk, Sr., 82, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Sunday morning August 4, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. John was born & raised in California, PA and had resided in Vineland for 60 yrs. He was the son of the late Joseph & Bessie Slusarczyk. He was also predeceased by his sister Mary Ann & brother Thomas.
John first moved to South Jersey to find work at Wheaton Glass Co. He went on to drive a truck for several companies over the years, including National Freight. He later retired from Sterling Paper Co. in Philadelphia. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a longtime member of the Divine Mercy Parish-Church of St. Francis, where he served as an usher for many years. John enjoyed his time on the water fishing always in search of the one that got away, and was a life-long fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most of all, he enjoyed his time dining out and being with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 yrs. Frances M. (nee Fulton), 4 children; John Jr. and wife Betty, Michael and wife Pam, Margaret, and Mary Ann Slusarczyk, and 5 Grandchildren; Sean, Emily, Kathryn, Rachel, and Kyle.
Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish memorial contributions may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 10, 2019