John Jacob Newton III
Upper Deerfield - John Jacob Newton III, 73, peacefully passed on to his heavenly home on September 10, 2019 at his Upper Deerfield home, with his son JC at his side. He fought a strong and courageous battle with lung cancer, having previously survived cancer of the head and neck. He had been under the care of hospice for the past 3-1/2 weeks.
John is survived by two sons, John Christopher (JC) (wife Patti) of Greenwich; Philip of Mullica Hill; and one daughter, Julie Lynne Travis (husband Phil) of Deerfield Township.
In addition, he leaves behind eight grandchildren: Jordan Merlino (Wayne) of Seattle, WA; Rebecca Messer (Nick) of Little Valley, NY; Anna Newton of Greenwich; Bella Burton of Greenwich; Kaden Newton of Ridley Park, PA; and Philip, Haley and Emily Travis of Deerfield.
His surviving siblings include brothers Douglas (wife Dianne) and Thomas, and sisters Sally Newton and Sue Church, all of Greenwich.
He is also survived by his previous wife, Karen Williams of Bridgeton.
John was born prematurely on August 17, 1946, in Philadelphia to John J. and Ruth Temperton Newton of Greenwich. Raised in Greenwich with his five siblings, he attended Bridgeton Christian School and Bridgeton High School. He then served with the United States Marines for 2 years and was stationed in California.
Upon returning home, he began a career as a truck driver for Coca-Cola and then later, Fogg's Air Freight. He also worked for a time at Bender's Auto Body in Shiloh. Finally, he was employed for a number of years at PSEG Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Station as a mechanic and retired from there.
He was a member of the White Clay Fly Fishers in Pennsylvania and the local Buckhorn Sportsman's Club. He was extremely talented at fly fishing and was especially proud of holding a state record for bow hunting; a 206-pound whitetail deer, which is recorded with Pope & Young.
John leaves behind many valued friends made throughout his lifetime from childhood, playing softball, coaching little league, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Daniel, and his first wife, Candace Woolman Newton.
He will be remembered for his high standards of excellence and work ethic, his appreciation for the finer things in life, his meticulousness, his often unpredictable blunt comments, and his remarkable love and generosity toward all of his children and grandchildren.
He will be tremendously missed.
Cremation took place privately. John's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00am at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 65 Hitchner Avenue in Bridgeton with Pastor Claude Taylor officiating. All are welcome to attend, with a luncheon at the church following.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to either Bridgeton Christian School, 27 Central Ave., Bridgeton or New Hope Presbyterian Church at the address above.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 26, 2019