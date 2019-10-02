|
|
John Jason Giacometti
- - John Jason Giacometti, 50, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
John was born June 15, 1969 in Vineland NJ, to Nancy (Miller) and John "Jack" Giacometti Jr. He graduated from Vineland High School with the Class of 1987 and finished his education with a bachelor's degree in accounting, from Stockton University in 1991.
John married Natalie (nee Rossello) on December 28, 1996 in the church of St. Francis of Assisi, in Vineland, NJ. His accounting career started in 1991. John worked for various companies over his career including 10 years of service at Mannington Mills, in Salem NJ.
John and Natalie started a family in November 2000 with the birth of their twins, Julia and Johnny. He moved his family from Vineland to Ocean City, NJ in 2014.
John was an active man who loved spending his days with his family and friends. In his youth John loved fishing and hunting with his father. John's greatest joy was his children. He especially loved coaching Johnny in various sports, and adored every moment with his daughter, Julia "Peanut". John loved rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers with his wife, and pup Luciano by his side. John was an avid Disney fan and one of his greatest memories was traveling to Disney World with his family. John made the best pepperoni bread and always could whip up something delicious, especially a good seafood dinner! He will always be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, which will be forever missed.
John is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Natalie (nee Rossello); children, Julia and Johnny; mother, Nancy (Miller) Giacometti; sisters, Leanne Stavoli, Beth (James) Damiano and Gina (Scott) Shellhamer and his nieces and nephews, Andrew Stavoli, Emily and Alex Shellhamer, and Dennis Damiano and many good friends.
He is predeceased by his father, John "Jack" E. Giacometti Jr. and brother-in-law, Joe Stavoli.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10am to 11:30am followed by a prayer service from 11:30am to 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey, 08361. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 2, 2019